Several Devotees Injured In Uttar Pradesh As Stampede Breaks Out At Meerut Religious Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people were on Friday afternoon after a stampede broke out in the Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place while preacher Pradeep Mishra was leading a Shivmahapuran event in Shatabdi Nagar - with approximately 2.5 lakh people in attendance.



According to officials, some women had fallen down amid a crowd surge near the entry gates. Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena however denied reports claiming that some people had been trapped during the incident. He also insisted that the situation was currently under control.



Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that officials had provided first aid to several devotees after they fell and sustained minor injuries. There were no casualties reported and officials added that adequate security forces had been deployed at the site.





(With inputs from agencies)