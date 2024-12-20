Squid Game Star Oh Yeong-Su Has Become The First Korean Actor To Win A Golden Globe Award

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) “Squid Game” star O Yeong-su has made history after becoming the first Korean to win a Golden Globe.

The 77-year-old South Korean star, who plays Oh II-nam, also known as Player 001, in the hit series, beat the likes of Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”) and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) to take home the Best Supporting in Television trophy on Sunday.

His victory was announced at a private ceremony streamed with no celebrity presenters and no speeches.

Organizers previously announced that this year's Golden Globes would be a scaled-down affair following controversy over a lack of diversity among Hollywood Foreign Press Association membership and other ethical questions related to financial benefits.

“O Yeong-su wins Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie! While O Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nod is his first-ever nomination in a major awards show,” the Golden Globes published on its website.

“Squid Game” - created by Hwang Dong-hyuk - is a dystopian series in which contestants in desperate need of money play deadly children's games to win cash prizes.

Back in October, Netflix confirmed the show was its“biggest-ever series at launch” following its debut on September 17.

