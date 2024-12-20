CM Fadnavis Announces Judicial Probes Into Beed, Parbhani Incidents

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a judicial enquiry by a retired judge into the prevailing ecosystem in Beed district amid the deteriorating law and order due to rising crimes, extortion and land mafia raj.

Besides, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a officer of the rank of Inspector General will conduct a probe into the murder of a young sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog village of Beed district.

Both these probes will be completed in the next three to six months and the will direct the police administration to conduct regular drives to curb crimes and thereby maintain law and order in Beed district.

Fadnavis also announced the transfer of Beed Superintendent of Police citing lapses in handling the situation that arose after the killing of Santosh Deshmukh.

Fadnavis announced the aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of deceased Santosh Deshmukh.

He was replying to a debate under Rule 101 over the killing of Santosh Deshmukh and also on the desecration of the Constitution and the subsequent violence in Parbhani.

As far as the killing of the sarpanch is concerned, CM Fadnavis said that the incident was not limited to one murder.

“It has deep roots. We will have to end the lawlessness in Beed. Avada Green company has invested big time in Beed and some people are demanding various works or extortion money.

“The accused went to the company at Massajog village. First they beat the watchman and then the manager. They went to Santosh Deshmukh. As the accused were from a neighbouring village, people along with Deshmukh beat them. The video went viral,” he said.

“Later, on December 9, Deshmukh and his cousin were travelling. After the toll booth, a black Scorpio intercepted their car. First they broke the glass on the driver's side and then the passenger side. He was beaten up inside the car first and then outside. Deshmukh's cousin was in contact with Vishnu Mahadev Chate and Chate was telling him that Deshmukh will be released. But they did not. To clear the record, Deshmukh's eyes were not burned but he was punched in the eyes,” said Fadnavis.

“No matter if Walmik Karad is a mastermind in this case, he will face action,” said Fadnavis.

The ruling and Opposition members had accused Walmik Karad of running a parallel government by a rule of terror.

The Opposition also claimed that despite several offences registered against him, Walmik Karad was not arrested.

The police have yet to initiate action against Walmik Karad despite an offence for extortion being lodged against him in connection with Deshmukh's killing.

“The manner in which anarchy is being created in Beed district, it will go extremely wrong. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) will be slapped against them all. Any person even remotely linked to the killing of Deshmukh will face similar action. A special campaign will be run to eliminate all goons, cartels,” announced CM Fadnavis.

In the Parbhani incident, CM Fadnavis announced a judicial enquiry into the death of Dalit youth Somnath Suryavanshi who died in judicial custody.

Suryavanshi participated in the agitation that took place in the wake of the desecration of the Constitution.

He clarified that Suryavanshi in his submission had denied being beaten by the police though he was suffering from breathlessness.

“Somnath Suryavanshi, a law student died. He had told the magistrate that he was not beaten up by the police. Video footage of him while in custody is available where it is clearly seen that he was never beaten. However, his post mortem reports clearly say that he had breathlessness and other bone injuries. The entire case will be probed by a retired judge,” he added.

CM Fadnavis said that Dattarao Pawar, who is mentally ill and under treatment from 2012, was involved in the desecration of the Constitution.

A committee of four doctors gave a report that Pawar was suffering from mental disorder and psychotic disorder and he needs to take regular treatment from a psychiatrist.

The chief minister said that before the desecration of the Constitution, the Sajal Hindu Samaj morcha was held in the morning over the attack on minorities in Bangladesh.

“The Parbhani incident is not about Hindus vs Dalits. Majority were peacefully agitating but only 200-odd used violent methods. No combing operation was held as I held calls with the local police force. Ashok Ghorband, Police Inspector has been suspended for using extra force,” he announced.

He announced aid of Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased Vijay Wakode, a Dalit community activist, who was engaged to maintain peace after the violence that took place following the desecration of the Constitution.