IBPC Launches New Membership Campaign During QND Celebrations

DOHA: The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) hosted a remarkable gathering to celebrate Qatar National Day and unveil its immediate and long-term strategic plans. The event was graced by prominent Affiliated Organizations (AOs) of IBPC alongside its executive committee.

President of IBPC, Thaha Mohammed, addressed the audience, shedding light on the leadership's roadmap for growth. He shared insights into the upcoming events calendar, categorizing each initiative to provide members a glimpse of the campaign's vision ahead of its official launch.

In his speech, Thaha emphasised the significance of IBPC membership, announcing new membership offers that enhance value for both prospective and existing members. He highlighted that by paying the one-year membership fee, members will now enjoy an extended membership duration of two years. Additionally, a new membership category,“Affiliated Members,” has been introduced at a lower fee, offering limited benefits while still providing access to IBPC's broader platform and exclusive opportunities.

The event culminated in a festive cake-cutting ceremony to honor Qatar National Day, symbolizing unity and shared purpose among the Indian professional community in Qatar.