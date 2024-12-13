Dxracer Christmas Sale: Up To $100 OFF On Select Gaming Chairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DXRacer , a pioneer brand in gaming chairs , is excited to announce its Christmas Sale with discounts of up to $100 on select gaming chairs. The sale will run from December 13, 2024 to January 10, 2025, making it the perfect opportunity for gamers to upgrade their gaming setup for the new year.

One of the featured products in this sale is the Craft series gaming chair in black and red. This high-quality chair, known for its ergonomic design and comfort, is available at a discounted price of $100 off. This is a great opportunity for gamers to invest in a top-of-the-line gaming chair without breaking the bank.

DXRacer is also offering a discount on their new-generation Martian electric gaming chair. This futuristic chair, equipped with advanced features such as built-in speakers and LED lights, is also available at a reduced price during the Christmas Sale. Gamers can now experience the ultimate gaming experience at a more affordable cost.

The Drifting series, known for its racing style design, is set to be available at a reduced price of $309, making it the perfect choice for gamers who want to add a touch of speed and style to their gaming experience. The Blade and Master series are also be on sale, providing maximum comfort and support for extended gaming sessions.

With the holiday season just around the corner, this sale presents the perfect opportunity for gamers to treat themselves or their loved ones to a high-quality gaming chair. With this Christmas Sale, DXRacer aims to make their chairs even more affordable for gamers of all levels.

For more information on the Christmas Sale and to browse the full range of discounted gaming chairs, visit the DXRacer website: . Make sure to mark your calendars and take advantage of this amazing deal from December 13, 2024 to January 10, 2025. Happy gaming!

