Mysterious drone sightings on East coast prompt calls for urgent action

US policymakers and officials are urging swift action as unexplained drone sightings across the East Coast raise concerns over national security, public safety, and privacy.



Numerous drones have reportedly been seen near sensitive sites, including military facilities and President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, prompting bipartisan demands for investigations and regulatory reforms.



Federal agencies remain divided on the response. Florida Congressman Mike Waltz, expected to serve as Trump’s national security adviser, criticized the lack of coordination during an interview on CBS on Sunday.



"We need to know who's behind it," Waltz said, highlighting gaps in interagency cooperation. "Right now, law enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Defense Department are kind of pointing at each other. It’s highlighting gaps in our capabilities."



The drones have been sighted across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and other regions, sparking concerns among officials and residents.



Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, also appearing on the program, reinforced Waltz’s concerns, advocating for "more transparency" and a review of drone regulations to address the emerging threat.

