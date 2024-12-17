UK, Norway pledge strong support for Ukraine focus on strategic positioning for 2025

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is intent on placing the Ukrainians in the best possible position heading into 2025. As stated by Ukrinform, British Primer Keir Starmer said this among a conference with his Norwegian college Jonas Gahr Støre.



"Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the Prime said he was focused on putting the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position going into 2025. That included using mechanisms such as economic sanctions and the shadow fleet initiative to crack down on critical revenue sources funding Putin’s war machine," the press release of the PM’s Office reports.



It was quoted that the UK and Norway’s steadfast aid for Ukraine was enlarged across the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a group consisting of some of Ukraine's most passionate supporters.



"Both Prime Ministers underscored the importance of the JEF, which was vital to supporting security in the North Atlantic and the Nordic and Baltic regions," the statement reads.



