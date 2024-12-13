Machine Vision (MV) Camera Market , 47% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

machine vision (mv) camera

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.31% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global machine vision (MV) camera market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Platform (PC based camera, Smart camera, Wireless camera, and Wearable camera), Type (Line scan, Area scan, and 3D scan cameras), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic SpA, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and TKH Group NV Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

47%. To the growth of the global market.

The Machine Vision (Mv) Camera Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The machine vision camera market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is experiencing significant growth due to the availability of advanced and cost-effective cameras from vendors. Key drivers for this expansion include the increasing adoption of machine vision systems in countries like China, Japan, and Indonesia. The burgeoning automotive and semiconductor industries in China and Japan are particularly in fueling market growth. Notable emerging markets in APAC for machine vision cameras are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea, with most sales occurring in the automotive, electronics, and semiconductor sectors.

For more insights on APAC's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries -

Segmentation Overview



1.1 PC based camera

1.2 Smart camera

1.3 Wireless camera 1.4 Wearable camera



2.1 Line scan

2.2 Area scan 2.3 3D scan cameras



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

PC-based machine vision systems offer flexible interfacing with direct-connect cameras or image acquisition boards, and are backed by configurable application software. These systems boast efficient processing power, enabling them to handle complex operations swiftly. The broader range of capabilities allows PC systems to compensate for unexpected variables in tasks. In August 2020, Omron Automation Americas introduced a new machine vision solutions package for PC-based systems. The FJ2 cameras boast advanced CMOS sensors, frame rates of up to 282 FPS, and resolutions from 0.4 MP to 5 MP in monochrome and color versions. This new product launch is expected to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Machine Vision (MV) cameras are advanced imaging devices designed to process and analyze visual information in real-time. They are essential components of machine vision systems used in various industries for position guidance, measurement, and pattern recognition. MV cameras come in different types, including smart cameras, wireless cameras, wearable cameras, parking cameras, CMS cameras, SVS cameras, barcode scanners, 3D imaging cameras, and line scan cameras. Each type caters to specific applications. Lens type is another crucial factor, with wide-angle lenses providing a broader field of view and normal lenses offering a more standard perspective. MV cameras are integrated into handheld systems, robotic systems, and production lines to enhance automation and improve product quality.

Market Overview

Machine Vision (MV) cameras, also known as machine vision cameras, are advanced imaging devices designed for automating industrial processes through position guidance, measurement, identification, and pattern recognition. They employ imagerecognition algorithms to analyze data from digital sensors and provide solutions for industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, and agriculture. MV cameras come in various forms, including smart cameras, PC-based cameras, wireless cameras, wearable cameras, and more. Advanced manufacturing industries, including smart factories and automated production lines, heavily utilize MV cameras for quality assurance, inspection, and automation. Applications range from microscopy and barcode scanning to 3D modeling and autonomous vehicle parking cameras. Strategic partnerships and the adoption of AI and machine learning technologies continue to drive innovation in the MV camera market. MV cameras are available in various types, including smart camera-based systems, advanced manufacturing solutions, and specialized applications like line scan cameras, 3D imaging cameras, and UAV-based inspections. Lens types, such as wideangle, normal, telephoto, and wide area lenses, cater to different use cases. With a compact footprint and high production capacity, MV cameras are essential tools for industrial operations and quality tests, enabling the identification of components and ensuring efficient, accurate, and consistent manufacturing processes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

