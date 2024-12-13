Airborne Lidar Market Competition Heats Up: Top Players And Strategies In Focus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airborne LiDAR Growth

Global Airborne LiDAR Market to Reach $1,010.5 Million by 2025

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of airborne LiDAR owing to low-cost, drone-based imaging. Further, innovations in laser help to bring price corrections in different airborne LiDAR products. Various agencies and commercial users are on a constant lookout for ways to replace traditional aerial photography methods with drones, due to high-resolution images at a low cost. With the collective effect of these factors and extensive R&D, the global airborne LiDAR market is anticipated to witness growth in the next 6 years.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Allied Market Research, titled, "Airborne LiDAR Market by Component, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025," the global airborne LiDAR market was valued at $316.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1010.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2018 to 2025.Advancements in laser technology and aerial vehicles have reduced the cost of airborne LiDAR systems. Furthermore, the increase in airborne LiDAR applications in various industries, apart from conventional military applications, has accelerated the demand for airborne LiDAR globally. Moreover, the reduction in the price of drones, expansion of applications in defense & civil engineering, and rise in demand for 3D imaging are projected to supplement the market growth. Fueled by the high demand for accurate and high-resolution 3D images of the tracked object, these aerial vehicles are most widely used in defense & aerospace, civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation & logistics among other domains.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Among the various industries, the defense & aerospace segment contributed the highest revenue share, of the overall market revenue. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, the mining industry sector is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Key findings of the Airborne LiDAR Market:- In 2017, the lasers segment led the overall airborne LiDAR market revenue globally and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.- The micro-electro-mechanical system is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.8%.Among the various industries, aerospace & defense contributed the highest revenue share, accounting for around 31.8% share of the overall market revenue.The major players profiled in this report include Teledyne Technologies, Saab Group, Airborne Imaging, Leica Geosystems, Faro Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Merrick & C.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.