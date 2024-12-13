CHINT's Solution Of Energy Storage Empowers Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Large supermarkets, hotels, and other commercial facilities depend on to serve customers. Yet consistent, affordable power poses ongoing challenges. These are related to rising electricity costs, frequent infrastructure disruptions, and fluctuating demand meeting rigid supply.

CHINT 's Solution of Energy Storage offers a strategic remedy. It enables properties to generate, store, and discharge their own solar power autonomously. A reliable and cost-effective electricity approach suppresses issues to strengthen businesses profitably.

image

Businesses face significant obstacles in securing the stable power they require to operate at full capability. Chief among the issues include high electricity costs, an unreliable distribution system, and an imbalance between energy supply and demand. CHINT's Solution of Energy Storage provides an optimal solution regarding how to save on electric bill. By integrating storage onto business properties, power can be generated and stored locally for on-site usage. During high business electricity rate periods, stored energy from off-peak times supports operations instead of drawing from the unstable grid.

As a well-established brand in the industry, CHINT offers a comprehensive energy storage solution tailored for commercial and industrial clients. This turnkey system integrates CHINT's high-quality solar modules, Inverter, PCS, lithium battery packs, and an advanced energy management system that controls power flow and allocation with high reliability,

efficiency, safety and scalability.

This solution contains prefabricated substations and

PVBx series PV Combiner Box Solution of CHINT. CHINT has been manufacturing prefabricated substations since 1998. More than 50,000 units have been provided to 1,500+ users in more than 30 industries. Now CHINT has two prefabricated substation production bases, located in Jiaxing & Xianyang, China. They cover a total area of 136,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 6,000 units.

The PVBx series PV Combiner Box Solution of CHINT collect the current from multiple photovoltaic modules for easy connection to inverters, and the current of single string up to 32A, the rated voltage up to 1500VDC, flexible enclosure material and configuration to meet users' needs and expectations.

Overall, CHINT's energy storage offers a future-proof way to stabilize the grid connection and bottom line through bill savings and resilience. By empowering businesses with their own reliable green energy plant, distributed storage drives success while supporting cleaner energy adoption.

Photo -



