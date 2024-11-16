Today, Ukrainian Army Most Powerful In Europe - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian today is one of the most powerful ones in the world and the most powerful in Europe.

The Ukrainian head of state said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, the Ukrainian Army is one of the most powerful ones in the world, certainly the most powerful in Europe," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's General Staff: 170clashes at front in past day, Russians actively attacking in three

Among the reasons for the strengthening of the Armed Forces, he cited the supplies pf various types of weapons from partners, the active development of Ukrainian drones, the missile program, and the combat experience in a major modern war.

"We have been filled with various types of weapons from our partners since the start of the war. At the same time, over these three years, technological changes that have taken place in Ukraine at different levels: state and private, led to the fact that we became technologically the strongest in Europe because we utilize modern practices that are based on the modern long war," the President noted .

Smetanin, Borrell discuss integrating Ukraine's defense industry into European defense sector

As reported, the Ukrainian drones' production capacity in 2024 increased more than tenfold year-on-year.

Photo: President's Office