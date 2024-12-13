Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'S Legal Adviser Aaron Siri Petitioned To End Polio Vaccine's FDA Approval: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aaron Siri, the adviser helping Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with his nomination to lead the Department of and Human Services (HHS), has reportedly petitioned the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine.

According to The New York Times, Siri filed a petition in 2022 on behalf of the Informed Consent Action (ICAN), requesting the FDA to revoke approval for polio vaccines and halt the distribution of 13 other vaccines, including those for tetanus, diphtheria, and hepatitis A.

Siri's close ties to the Informed Consent Action Network, an anti-vaccine organization, have raised alarm.

In November, US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kennedy Jr. to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a role tasked with safeguarding public health and safety.

Dr Stanley Plotkin, the creator of the rubella vaccine and a prominent voice in immunization advocacy, expressed grave concerns over Siri's potential influence, as per the news report.“Putting the anti-vaccine lawyer in a position of power would be a disaster,” he was quoted as saying in the news report.“I find him laughable in many ways - except, of course, that he's a danger to public health.”

Kennedy's vaccine stance questioned

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , known for his vocal skepticism of vaccines, had previously stated that he would not restrict vaccine access for those who choose to use them.

Kennedy Jr. , a longtime critic of state and federal COVID-19 restrictions and accused of spreading misinformation about the virus, has spent years raising doubts about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, including promoting a debunked claim linking vaccines to autism.