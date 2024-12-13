Delhi-Srinagar Train To Start In 4 Months Time

In a post on the social X, Vaishnaw described it as a“historic milestone.” He wrote,”Final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is complete. The ballastless track work for the 3.2-km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today at 2:00 AM.”

An official said that work on the 17-km section between Katra and Reasi is now complete following the successful completion of the 3.2-km-long tunnel.“Inspections and trial runs are expected to begin soon on this stretch. The first train from Kashmir to Delhi is expected to commence operations within the next four months (March-April),” he said.

He said the third version of the Vande Bharat train, a sleeper variant, will serve as the new Delhi-Srinagar train, reducing the 800-kilometre journey time to less than 13 hours.

The newly constructed 46-km route from Sangaldan to Reasi has already been completed. This section passes through tunnels and the challenging terrain of the Chenab Bridge-the world's highest railway bridge-located in the Reasi district.

The iconic Chenab Bridge spans 1,315 metres, featuring an arch span of 467 meters and a height of 359 metres above the riverbed. It is considered a marvel of engineering.

“The section from Sangaldan to Reasi has been completed, and the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) certificate has also been received,” the official said.

Earlier this year, the 48.1-km-long Banihal-Sangaldan section of the USBRL project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Jammu in February.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, covering 272 km, was sanctioned in 1994-95. The alignment of USBRL involves the construction of numerous tunnels and bridges across highly rugged and mountainous terrain with challenging Himalayan geology. The project includes 38 tunnels with a combined length of 119 kilometres, featuring Tunnel T-49-the country's longest transportation tunnel at 12.75 kilometres. Additionally, the project comprises 927 bridges totalling 13 kilometres in length, including the iconic Chenab and Anji Khad bridges. –With inputs from KNO

