Kate Middleton Is Different Person Now, 'Focused On Herself And Her Family' After Cancer Rings Alarm: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kate Middleton's has been the prime focus since she was diagnosed with cancer. The status of her well-being suggests that she is still not“back to normal,” according to a source familiar with the matter. The source further noted that there is“light at the end of the tunnel,” The Mirror reported.

Let's take a look at the timeline of Princess of Wales' medical fitness. Going back to January this year, Kate underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, the largest independent, private hospital in the UK, according to PEOPLE. In March, Prince William's wife was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. She decided to step back from public duties while her chemotherapy treatment was going on.

As per media reports, 42-year-old Kate Middleton has been making a slow return to work after completing her treatment in September. According to a source, she is "focused on herself and her family" in her recovery period. "Each time we see her, she's looking better and better," The Mirror quoted Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson as saying.

Meanwhile, Prince William is fully supporting his wife's decision. "She and William have always made it clear that family is the most important thing," a source informed People, adding, "You can't go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged. She is a different person now."

Amid reports that Kate Middleton has not fully recovered, it is likely that Kate Middleton's return to her full work schedule seems to be miles away. However, royal biographer Sally Bedell said, "She is very much in control of her return to public life. She is doing what works best for her,” People reported.

Princess of Wales will not continue to "be strategic" about her future public appearances making it probable that she will be taking on less work in the new year, according to the royal expert. Shu further informed that Kate will do what she's able to do and pursue things she feels passionate about as she noted,“The important thing is she will be pacing herself. She will do what she's able to do and pursue things she feels passionate about.”