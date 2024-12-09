Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2024, By Disease, Test Types And Country Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The autoimmune diagnostics was valued at US$ 5.90 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 11.63 Billion by 2032.

The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Country Analysis), Key Company Profiles, Strategy, Insights, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market plays a crucial role in the early detection, accurate diagnosis, and monitoring of autoimmune diseases. The tests used to diagnose the autoimmune disease include auto antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate. The rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and presence of favorable government regulations will render significant impact on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.

Furthermore, the awareness of autoimmune diseases is increasing globally, both among the public and healthcare professionals. As patients become more informed about the symptoms of autoimmune disorders, they are more likely to seek diagnostic tests, leading to higher demand for specialized diagnostic services, thereby fueling the market growth.

By Disease: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways



Based on disease, localized autoimmune disease segment dominated the global market in 2023, and should show a similar trend over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases such as Crohn's disease, Grave's disease and multiple sclerosis affecting the specific organ.

Multiple sclerosis held highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Inflammatory bowel disease segment. Multiple sclerosis affects approximately 1 million individuals in the US and 2.8 million worldwide.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment will witness robust growth over the forecast timeframe. Systemic autoimmune diseases are a broad range of related diseases characterized by dysregulation of immune system which give rise to activation of immune cells to attack autoantigens and results in inappropriate inflammation and multi-tissue damages. Rheumatoid Arthritis accounted for lion's share of the global systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2023, followed by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The reported prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in the United States is 20 to 150 cases per 100,000.

By Tests Type: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways



Based on test types, Autoantibody test captured highest share of the overall autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2023, followed by the antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test. Antinuclear antibody (ANA) testing is an important tool to diagnose and manage autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis, at both the subspecialty settings and primary care.

The complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most commonly ordered blood tests to diagnose and manage autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and Multiple Sclerosis.

The increasing number of infections leading to various health hazards would contribute to the rising number of Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) tests, which in turn would drive the ESR tests market in the near future. Urinalysis Tests and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

By Region: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways



North America dominates the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The United States autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at nearly US$ 2 Billion in 2023.

Europe is the second largest region for autoimmune disease diagnostics market. It is estimated that the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is 83 out of 100,000.

Germany has one of the most developed healthcare systems in Europe, and the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, coupled with advancements in diagnostic technology, is driving the market growth.

In the United Kingdom, autoimmune disorders affect about 10% of the population, with 13% of women and 7% of men affected.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period owing to the rising population, increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and increasing private-public partnerships for improvement of healthcare sector. The China autoimmune disease diagnostics market is predicted to more than double by 2032 from its market value in 2023.

Recent Developments



In June 2023, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany) launched a new automated indirect immunofluorescence test (IIFT) system, 'UNIQO 160'. This system is used for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.

In May 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Autoimmune Assay Kit, designed to provide rapid and accurate results for autoimmune disease detection. This new product is expected to improve diagnostic capabilities and patient management. In March 2023, Trinity Biotech launched a new diagnostic assay, the Autoimmune Panel Plus. This product offers enhanced accuracy and speed in detecting various autoimmune diseases, significantly improving diagnostic workflows in clinical laboratories.

