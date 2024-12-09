Britannica Education's Grand Launch In India Sets New Benchmarks In 21St Century Sustainable School Learning

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 6, 2024: Britannica Education successfully launched its India operations, unveiling an expansive suite of digital solutions designed to transform the country's educational ecosystem. The event, held in the heart of New Delhi, convened over 150 distinguished educators, policymakers, and thought leaders who explored Britannica's vision for making world-class, skill-based education accessible to learners nationwide.



Building on its 256-year legacy of providing trusted knowledge, Britannica Education introduced 12 innovative digital products tailored for Indian schools, teachers, and students from K–12. These offerings not only facilitate the move from rote-based methods to skill-driven pedagogy, but also align seamlessly with the Government of India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020) by focusing on foundational literacy, numeracy, and 21st century competencies.



Among the solutions unveiled were Britannica School, Britannica Library, Britannica Professional Learning, and Britannica Connect – Global Community for Collaborative Learning (GCCL). Each product is subscription-based, ensuring scalability, accessibility, and affordability. They aim to foster critical thinking, digital literacy, and lifelong learning habits, while equipping educators with the necessary tools for professional development and global collaboration.



Salient Features Introduced:



· Sustainability: Programs designed to instil environmental stewardship.



· Knowledge: Curated, reliable content from a globally respected source.



· Education Reforms: Aligning with NEP 2020 to promote experiential, skill-based, and holistic learning.



· Tech Integration: Cutting-edge digital platforms supporting interactive and remote learning.



· Professional Learning: Credentialed courses and customised training modules for educators.



· Global Community: Platforms like GCCL fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange.



Distinguished Perspectives: Sal De Spirito, Global Executive Vice President, Britannica Education, said, "Our mission is to inspire curiosity and the joy of learning, providing trusted, verified content that supports both teachers and students. By empowering educators and nurturing skill-based growth, we aim to ensure that every learner-regardless of background-can achieve their dreams."



Marcelo Zanon, International Curriculum and Editorial Director, Britannica Education, noted: "Our solutions align seamlessly with India's NEP 2020, offering research-based, age-appropriate content and tools that foster inquiry, critical thinking, and deeper understanding. We are here to support educators in creating meaningful learning experiences that prepare students for a rapidly evolving world."



Utkarsh Mishra, Director, Commercial Operations, Britannica Education India, commented: "India's rich educational heritage resonates with Britannica's legacy. By merging global best practices with local strengths, we bring research-driven, skill-focused, and future-ready learning solutions that empower schools, educators, and students across the nation."





About Britannica Education



Founded in 1768, Encyclopaedia Britannica is one of the most respected sources of knowledge worldwide. Having transitioned from print to digital, Britannica Education now offers a range of online resources that support critical thinking, research skills, and digital literacy for students and educators across the globe.



With the introduction of Britannica Education in India, the company is set to be a driving force in shaping the future of education, championing innovation, sustainability, and global awareness.





