Turkey warns against exploitation of Syria’s post-Assad situation by terrorist groups

(MENAFN) Turkey is proceeding cautiously to prevent Daesh/ISIS and PKK terrorists from taking advantage of the situation in post-Assad Syria, stated Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan on Sunday.



Throughout the Syrian civil war, which has lasted for over a decade, both groups have capitalized on the absence of effective governance to act freely. The PKK/YPG has aimed to create a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border, while Turkish forces have been deployed to thwart this threat.



Emphasizing ongoing communication between Turkish officials and their American counterparts, Fidan called on all stakeholders in the region and beyond to proceed with caution and composure, stressing the need to avoid dragging the region into greater instability.



Fidan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to Syria's national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and stated that Syrian state institutions must be safeguarded while opposition forces must immediately come together.



The future of Syria will be determined by its people, he added, noting that millions of Syrians displaced by the prolonged civil war can now return home.



Fidan further stated that Turkey will continue to collaborate with Syria's new administration, leveraging its resources along with regional allies to assist in rebuilding the country. He mentioned that there is no information on the whereabouts of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad, suggesting he may be abroad.

