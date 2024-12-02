IFC Grants EDGE Net Zero Carbon Ready Certification To Jhansi District Library

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jhansi, Dec 2 (KNN) The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a subsidiary of the World Group, has awarded the Jhansi district library with the prestigious EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification, recognising it as a net-zero carbon ready building.

This certification acknowledges the library's achievement of 100 per cent savings, thanks to the effective use of energy efficiency measures and on-site energy sources, making it the first project in Asia to reach this milestone.

The EDGE certificate was issued on Friday following a comprehensive audit under the IFC's India green building program.

This certification is part of the global push for sustainability, aligning with international climate goals such as those outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The library's energy consumption is set to be just 30 MWh annually, compared to the usual 150 MWh, with all energy needs met through renewable solar and wind power, including solar PV panels and a wind turbine.

The state-of-the-art library, which replaced a half-century-old structure, was completed in just ninety days and inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in August 2023.

Beyond energy efficiency, the building incorporates several sustainable features, including a natural ventilation system ensuring optimal lighting and airflow, as well as an innovative hot and cold water circulation system using polymer pipes embedded in the floor.

Additionally, the library has achieved a 29 per cent reduction in water usage through rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling systems.

The structure also reduces its material carbon footprint by 34 per cent by using locally sourced and sustainable materials, significantly minimising its embodied carbon.

Alok Yadav, Vice-chairman of the Jhansi Development Authority, hailed the project as a "lighthouse" initiative driving India's commitment to sustainability. "Aligned with PM Narendra Modi's Net-Zero 2070 vision, this library is a testament to our collective dedication to a decarbonized future," he said.

This achievement highlights India's leadership in the global push for green building innovations and sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)