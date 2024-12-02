LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacred Hour Wellness Spa, a Cleveland staple since 2004, will soon relocate its Lakewood location to a beautiful 10,000-square-foot, stand-alone facility just two blocks east of where it currently resides. The new address, at 17514 Detroit Ave., is set to open in early 2025.

Sacred Hour Wellness Spa Expands to New Lakewood Location in 2025

"We've outgrown our space," Tabitha Baker, founder and owner, explained. "After visiting inspiring wellness destinations & discovering unique spaces around the world over the past decade, I realized it was time to find a new home. The address may be different, but Sacred Hour will remain a sanctuary where guests can retreat and reconnect."

The new location will feature 11 dedicated treatment rooms, a custom 20-person Finnish sauna, cold plunge, quiet lounge, salt room, dedicated Korean Scrub suite for one or two guests and nail suite. A recovery room for those guests seeking a more private retreat will be available on the top floor, featuring a hyperbaric chamber, infrared sauna, lounge and private bath. Guests can also enjoy couples' spaces, a social lounge with a bar, private mens and womens locker areas, and a serene outdoor oasis, along with a few surprise amenities which will be unveiled when they open.

Rooted in Lakewood, Ohio, just 15 minutes west of downtown Cleveland, Sacred Hour aims to deepen its connection with the community while offering an enhanced wellness experience. "Cleveland has always supported our vision, and recommitting to this city was a natural choice," Baker added.

Baker founded Sacred Hour following her personal healing journey in her 20s while living in NYC. "Wellness became a passion, and I wanted to create a space that didn't exist-a sanctuary for healing and connection," she said.

With the expansion, Sacred Hour hopes to become a central hub for wellness, encouraging the community to prioritize their health and well-being. Operations at the Rocky River location remain unchanged, and gift cards purchased at the current Lakewood location will be honored at the new spa.

"As we grow," Baker adds, "I hope Sacred Hour remains an essential part of the Cleveland community, a place where everyone can find support and inspiration on their path to well-being.

We'll be adding new services to our menu soon, so keep watching our social media channels and website!"

