Leading Line on the West Coast Offers Voyages from Los Angeles,

San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C.

New Star Princess to Sail Mexican Riviera Voyage from Los Angeles in April 2027

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From sun-drenched Mexican beaches to the volcanic landscapes of Hawaii and the rugged beauty of California's coast, Princess Cruises' newly announced 2026-2027 West Coast season delivers unforgettable journeys across 26 breathtaking destinations. Sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver, B.C., the program spans 69 voyages, including the debut of the highly anticipated Star Princess. With itineraries designed to immerse travelers in the culture, natural beauty, and cuisine of each region, the season promises a world-class cruising experience unlike any other.

Experience the Wonders of Mexico, Hawaii, and California with Princess Cruises' 2026-2027 Sailings from the West Coast

"Our 2026-2027 season builds on our West Coast legacy with diverse itineraries that capture the essence of these extraordinary destinations," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "From the golden beaches of Mexico to the vibrant energy of California and the tropical charm of Hawaii, these sailings are crafted to offer something truly special for every traveler."

Key Highlights of the 2026-2027 West Coast Season



Total Departures: 69

Unique Itineraries: 12

Destinations:

26 Ships:

8, including the new Star Princess

Sailings from Los Angeles



Star Princess (NEW!): The newest, next-level Love Boat - Star Princess - sails one roundtrip, seven-day Mexican Riviera voyage departing April 19, 2027.

Discovery Princess: Offers seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta (October 2026 – April 2027).

Emerald Princess: Features diverse itineraries, including:



16-day Hawaiian Islands cruises, including late-night stays in Honolulu (September 2026 – March 2027)



7-day Classic California Coast sailings including over Spring Break (November 2026 and March 2027)

10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyage celebrating the New Year departing December 30, 2026.

4-day West Coast Getaway, perfect for a short trip over Thanksgiving departing November 24, 2026. Island Princess: Embarks on a 32-day adventure to the South Pacific Islands and Hawaii, departing September 23, 2026. Grand Princess: Offers a 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruise featuring an overnight in Cabo San Lucas departing September 25, 2026.

Sailings from San Francisco

Ruby Princess:

Returns with roundtrip itineraries sailing October 2026 to April 2027, including:



16-day voyages to Hawaii including a special holiday sailing over the New Year.

11-day sailing to Mexico over the Christmas holiday. 7-day Pacific Northwest Coast in November 2026 and April 2027. Also offered, a five-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego over Thanksgiving,

Vancouver, B.C. to Los Angeles

Wine lovers can enjoy cruises aboard five ships departing from Vancouver, B.C., including stops in San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Catalina Island, and San Diego. Departures are scheduled for September 2026 , with cruise lengths ranging from six to seven days aboard five ships - Coral Princess , Discovery Princess , Grand Princess , Island Princess , and the new Star Princess .

The west coast program also includes several holiday voyages roundtrip from either Los Angeles or San Francisco, including Hawaii and Mexico over Christmas or New Year's and shorter West Coast Getaways over Thanksgiving.

Guests can book with the Better than Best Price Guarantee, ensuring that if they find a better cruise fare on Princess for the same Princess cruise, stateroom category, and sail date at any time before their final payment, Princess will provide 120% of the difference in the form of an onboard credit.



Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

