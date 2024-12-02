Vancouver Canucks Hockey Team Announces Fortinet As Its “Preferred Partner,” Selects Fortinet Security Fabric Platform And Secure SD-WAN

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NHL Vancouver Canucks and Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that Fortinet has become the new Preferred Partner for the 2024–2025 season. Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) has chosen Fortinet's industry-leading Security Fabric platform to reduce complexity and streamline the identification and remediation of network and security issues across the group's facilities.

CSE is one of the premier sports and entertainment companies in North America. In support of their goal to create inspiring moments and unforgettable experiences for their fans, CSE has deployed several Fortinet solutions at its central data center to help secure the Rogers Arena , home to NHL Vancouver Canucks and its fans, the Canucks Training Camp facilities, and the eSports team Vancouver Surge .

The Fortinet Security Fabric Wins Over Vancouver Canucks

The Fortinet Security Fabric platform and Fortinet's unique ability to converge networking and security help organizations like CSE reduce management complexity by consolidating siloed security tools, increasing visibility, improving performance, and decreasing the mean time to detect and respond to security incidents.

The Canucks's implementation includes a central FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) cluster at its data center to protect and segment its network and build a Secure SD-WAN platform to simplify, accelerate, and secure communications between locations. Supported by the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, CSE has a single pane of glass to help consolidate management, visibility, analytics, and control for the entire environment.

“Teaming up with a trusted and established organization like Fortinet boosts our cybersecurity and enhances the digital experience for both fans and staff across our diverse portfolio.”

Nguyen Nguyen​, Senior VP of Technology at Canucks Sports & Entertainment



“We are honored to continue our dedication to Canada by being named as the Preferred Partner for the Vancouver Canucks and to have our Security Fabric platform play a central role in protecting Canucks Sports & Entertainment's diverse digital infrastructure. By leveraging Fortinet's integrated solutions, the CSE team can focus on delivering exceptional experiences for their fans and athletes, knowing that their network and data are secure.”

John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet



Fortinet Leads the Cybersecurity Evolution in Canada

Fortinet has a long history of investing in Canada over the last 20 years. With more than 2,600 employees and over $200 million in infrastructure investments across Canada, including a regional data center, offices, a security operations center, and center of research and development excellence, Fortinet has been dedicated to protecting Canadian enterprises, nonprofits, educational institutions, and government agencies.

Fortinet also remains steadfast in its commitment to close the cybersecurity skills gap and has pledged to train 1 million people globally by 2026 through its award-winning Training Institute program. As part of this, with more than 30 Canadian academic partners, no-cost training to all K-12 school boards in Canada , and an emphasis on helping military members, veterans, and spouses transition into the cyber field, Fortinet is helping grow cybersecurity awareness and resilience across the nation.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

