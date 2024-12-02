Syrian opposition groups manage to force Syrian army out of several towns in northern Syria

(MENAFN) In a swift and surprising three-day offensive, Syrian opposition groups managed to force the Syrian out of several towns in northern Syria, including Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city. The Le Parisien newspaper reports that this unprecedented attack unfolded with minimal resistance from the Syrian forces.



The assault, which began on Wednesday, involved Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a group led by the former al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, and Turkish-backed rebels. These fighters advanced through regime-controlled territories in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, quickly seizing control of approximately 70 towns, including key areas of Aleppo, government facilities, and prisons. They also captured important strategic sites in Idlib, Hama, and the city of Saraqeb. By Friday, after executing two suicide car bombings, the opposition forces reached the outskirts of Aleppo and steadily took control of the city. They also cut off vital routes, including the M5 highway linking Damascus to Aleppo, and seized Aleppo International Airport.



In response, the Syrian army withdrew from the region. Russian airstrikes were launched to target the opposition, but due to a reduced Russian presence caused by the war in Ukraine, the support for the Syrian government forces has been limited. Furthermore, Hezbollah, a crucial ally of the Syrian regime, has been stretched thin due to its ongoing conflict with Israel. Despite these setbacks, analysts predict that the Syrian military may reorganize and plan a counteroffensive in the near future.



The opposition's attack came after heightened tensions, with the Syrian regime mobilizing forces along frontlines and intensifying airstrikes on civilian areas, displacing tens of thousands. This prompted the offensive, according to Muhammad al-Bashir, the leader of the "government" formed by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib.

