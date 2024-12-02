(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Young Chinese Pianist Dr. Dongfang Lin Successfully performs at Carnegie Weill Concert Hall in New York, USA

Young Chinese Pianist Dr. Dongfang Lin Successfully performs at Carnegie Weill Concert Hall in New York, USA

Young Chinese Pianist Dr. Dongfang Lin Successfully performs at Carnegie Weill Concert Hall in New York, USA

Young Chinese Pianist Dr. Dongfang Lin Successfully performs at Carnegie Weill Concert Hall in New York, USA

Young Chinese Pianist Dr. Dongfang Lin Successfully performs at Carnegie Weill Concert Hall in New York, USA

LANZHOU, CHINA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Young pianist Dr. Dongfang Lin was invited by the International Association of Professional Music Teachers (IAPMT) as a guest artist to perform Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Brahms and other works for the audiences on the evening of November 24th, 2024 at the Carnegie Weill Concert Hall in New York. Andrey Pisarev, Dean of the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, described Dr. Dongfang Lin's performance as a fusion of virtuosity and musical depth. Dr. Andrew Park, Artistic Director of the International Association of Professional Music Teachers (IAPMT), commented that Dr. Dongfang Lin playing is full of charm and fascination.Dr. Dongfang Lin was graduated from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in June 2014 with a Master's Degree in Piano Performance, Vocal Artistic Direction, Chamber Music, and Music Education, and in the same year, with a perfect score in his major, he was admitted to the Institute to study for a PHD in Piano Performance graduated with a Doctorate in Piano from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2016, and also obtained a PHD in Piano Performance from the Russian State Gnessin Conservatory. He is currently working at the School of Music of Northwest Normal University as an associate professor.Dr. Dongfang Lin has performed throughout China, the United States, Russia and Europe. In 2023, he performed Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No.1 with the Kunming International Philharmonic Orchestra, and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.2 with the Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra at the Lanzhou Concert Hall. Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. In recent years, Dr. Dongfang Lin has had nearly 30 recital and concerts in Poly Theater in major cities across China, and has been widely recognized and loved.

Dongfang Lin

IAPMT

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.