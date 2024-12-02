Population of Latin America, Caribbean reaches 663 million in 2024, below expectations

(MENAFN) The population of Latin America and the Caribbean reached 663 million in 2024, falling 3.8 percent short of the 689 million figure initially projected in 2000, according to a report released by the Chile-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) on Thursday. The report highlighted that the decline in birth rates was more rapid than anticipated at the start of the century, and factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and migration flows contributed to the population shortfall.



Jose Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, the executive secretary of ECLAC, emphasized that these demographic shifts pose challenges for the region. He called for measures to promote the healthy aging of the population, with a particular focus on ensuring that lower-income groups have access to healthcare and social protection systems. These efforts are seen as crucial to mitigating the impact of increased demand for care on families as the population ages.



The ECLAC report explained that the population projections made in 2000 were based on higher fertility and mortality rates than those actually experienced between 2000 and 2023. These changes in demographic trends were among the primary reasons why the region's population has not grown as rapidly as expected.



In response to these evolving demographic patterns, ECLAC stresses the importance of adapting social policies to address the needs of an aging population and ensure that vulnerable groups receive adequate support to maintain their well-being.

