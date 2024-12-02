Feminine Wipes Global Market Forecast To Reach $2.24 Billion By 2024 With 8.5% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feminine Wipes Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The feminine wipes market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is anticipated to rise from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.24 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This significant development during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as hygiene convenience, heightened women's health awareness, urbanization, busy lifestyles, strategic advertising and marketing tactics, as well as major demographic changes.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Feminine Wipes Market?

Strong growth in the feminine wipes market is expected in the coming years, rising to an impressive $3.07 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR at 8.2%. This expansion during the forecast period can be linked to health and wellness trends, customization and personalization, online retail and subscription services, eco-friendly packaging, inclusive product design, and a variety of major future trends.

These trends include the development of pH-balanced formulas, sensitive skin formulas, flushable wipes, and the promotion of feminine health education. The growing focus on menstrual hygiene education among the female population is also expected to propel the market's growth. Menstrual hygiene, a critical approach during menstruation that helps prevent infections in the reproductive and urinary tracts, plays a vital role in the industry.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Feminine Wipes Market

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Feminine Wipes Market?

The growth of the feminine wipes market going forward will indeed be fueled by the escalating education on menstrual hygiene among the female population. This education not only helps the market but also contributes to women's overall dignity, confidence, and, most importantly, their sexual and reproductive health. For instance, in May 2022, the World Health Organization called on countries to redouble efforts to strengthen menstrual hygiene measures in schools to control adverse health outcomes. This increased awareness of menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to have a significantly positive impact on the demand and subsequent growth of the feminine wipes market during the forecast period.

Pre-book the report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Feminine Wipes Market?

Key players operating in the feminine wipes market include Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd., Corman SpA., LA Fresh Group Inc., Guy & O'Neill Inc., Healthy Hoohoo Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Brands LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm Corporation, Essity AB, Nice-Pak Products Inc., Rockline Industries Limited, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Meridian Industries Inc., Body Wipe Company LLC, DUDE Products Inc., SweetSpot Labs LLC, Goodwipes Products Inc., Rael Inc., The Honey Pot Company Inc., Cora Health Inc., L. Organic Cotton LLC, Maxim Hygiene Products LLC, Natracare LLC, Seventh Generation Inc., The Honest Company Inc., PureTouch Skin Care Inc., Summer's Eve.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Feminine Wipes Market?

The witnessed shift in consumer preferences towards innovative and organic products is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the feminine wipes market. Organic feminine wipes, manufactured using bio-degradable, natural products and free from harsh chemicals, has drawn more women to use these products.

How Is The Global Feminine Wipes Market Segmented?

The feminine wipes market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 By Type: Ordinary, Sanitary

2 By Age group: 5 – 15 years, 16 – 30 years, 31 – 45 years, 46 – 60 years, 61 and above

3 By Distribution Channel Outlook: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Online, Other Distribution Channels.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Dominates the Feminine Wipes Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feminine wipes market. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Overview of the Global Feminine Wipes Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company provides comprehensive insights into the feminine wipes market size, growth drivers, trends, future projections, and key industry players with exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

