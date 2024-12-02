GCC Summit Praises Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani ACE Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has praised the 'Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award', reflecting Qatar's ambitious vision to create a corruption-free world and to enhance international efforts in fighting globally.

The final statement issued by the GCC Supreme Council in its 45th session, held in Kuwait yesterday, stressed that the award, since its inception in 2016, had become an international aimed at honouring organisations, institutions, and individuals who have made distinguished contributions to combating corruption and promoting transparency and good governance worldwide.

The Supreme Council expressed its profound appreciation and gratitude for the sincere and dedicated efforts made by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his esteemed government during Qatar's presidency of the 44th session of the Supreme Council.

The Council congratulated Amir of the State of Kuwait H H Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah on the state of Kuwait assuming the presidency of the 45th session, wishing it success in enhancing the GCC's journey in all fields.

The Supreme Council praised the third Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit held in Doha on October 3, 2024, under the patronage of H H the Amir. The summit, themed“Sport Diplomacy,” focused on the role of sport as a tool to promote peace and understanding among peoples and to support the values of tolerance and cooperation, following the success of the World Cup hosted by Qatar in 2022.

The Supreme Council congratulated Qatar for successfully hosting the Web Summit 2024 and allocating $1bn to support startups in Qatar and the region, as part of Qatar's National Vision 2030 to develop a competitive and diversified economy that balances progress and values.

The Supreme Council expressed its deep condolences and grief over the demise of the late H H Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow his vast mercy upon him.

The Supreme Council congratulated H H Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasion of assuming the leadership of Kuwait. The Council expressed its confidence that His Highness will enhance Kuwait's active participation in supporting the blessed journey of the GCC and in achieving its noble goals alongside his brothers the leaders of the Council States.

The Supreme Council praised the outcomes of the extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2024, which emphasised the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the steadfast support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate rights, including their right to freedom and an independent sovereign state.

The Supreme Council noted the efforts made by the cybersecurity agencies in the GCC states and commended the role played by Saudi Arabia in coordinating with the Council states to develop the Gulf Cybersecurity Strategy (2024-2028).

The Supreme Council congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential elections, expressing its eagerness to enhance historic and strategic relations with the United States of America and to work together to achieve peace and stability in the region and the world.