Statement by H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation On ‘Eid Al Etihad 53’

“Eid Al Etihad represents the everlasting commemoration of the Union, in the hearts of all Emiratis.”

H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, the Director General of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), highlighted the UAE’s exemplary achievements since the inception of the Union, led by the vision of the nation’s Founder, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Her Excellency further stated that his legacy will forever be ingrained in the memory and conscience of the nation and its citizens, as well as the Arab and Islamic community. H.E. Al Rumaithi recalled his unwavering commitment to serving his country, people, and the Arab and Islamic nation, leaving behind an inspiring legacy that continues to light the path of humanity.

H.E. Al Rumaithi said, "We deeply value and take great pride in the remarkable accomplishments of the Union, which have fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of our esteemed citizens, led by the guidance of Allah and our wise leadership. Eid Al Etihad serves as a momentous occasion to commemorate the extraordinary achievements of the people of the UAE, showcasing their unity and solidarity as well as their unwavering support for the nation’s wise leadership that strives to facilitate a dignified life for both nationals and residents."

H.E. Al Rumaithi further highlighted that Eid Al Etihad is a symbol of honour and pride, reflecting a collective sense of belonging and loyalty towards the nation and its wise leadership. Her Excellency stated that the Union of the seven Emirates is a representation of progress and advancement, with Eid Al Etihad serving as an everlasting commemoration of this in the hearts of Emiratis, including leaders and citizens united by a shared purpose and destiny. Moreover, Her Excellency reiterated that this is an occasion for realising the nation’s noble aspirations, as the national flag is hoisted. H.E Al Rumaithi also highlighted the UAE’s extraordinary milestones over the past few years, which has positioned it as a prosperous, developed nation committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.





