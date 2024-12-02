Boman Irani Turns 65, Says He Still Has A ‘Mind Of A 9-Year-Old’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) As he turned 65 on Monday, Boman Irani shared a childhood picture of himself and said that he still has a“mind of a 9-year-old”.

The took to his Instagram, where he shared a then and now picture of himself. The monochrome photograph featured a glimpse of him from his childhood days and a a recent image of him.

He wrote:“As I look back at this kid... While I still have the mind of a 9 year old, this 65 year old can't help but be amazed at the years gone by. Grateful for all the experiences, (blunders included) and wonder how I became eligible for so much love from across the universe, even from people I may never have met I can say is thank you and bless my lucky stars!”

Actor Anupam Kher wished Boman and wrote:“Happy Birthday my friend. You are the bestest Love and prayers always.”

His son, Kayoze Irani shared a video of him and his father Boman playing the guitar and singing the song“Jamaica Farewell” by Harry Belafonte. He also shared a slew of family pictures from Boman's younger days.

Kayoze captioned the image:“Happy birthday Bob @boman_irani.”

Boman, one of the most popular character actors in Hindi cinema, has featured in over 100 films. He has recently ventured into film production and advertising under his home banner, Irani Movietone.

Some of his notable works include Munna Bhai MBBS , Veer-Zaara, Main Hoon Na, Lakshya, No Entry, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Don, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Heyy Babyy, Dostana, 3 Idiots , Housefull, Don 2, Housefull 2, Cocktail, Jolly LLB, PK, Happy New Year, Dilwale , Housefull 3 , Sanju, 83 and Uunchai.

He was last seen in“Dunki” starring Shah Rukh Khan. The was film based on the illegal immigration technique called "donkey flight".