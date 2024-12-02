Iranian armies arrive to Syria from Iraq to support Beleaguered Syrian military

(MENAFN) Iranian armies arrived to Syria overnight from Iraq and were on their way to northern Syria to support beleaguered Syrian military forces fighting opposition troops, based on a couple of Syrian military sources.



Lots of Iran-aligned Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from Iraq also entered Syria via a military road near Al-Bukamal crossing, a high-ranking Syrian military source informed Reuters.



"These are fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the front lines in the north," the officer stated, noting the militias involved Iraq's Katiab Hezbollah and Fatemiyoun parties.



Iran delievered thousands of Shiite militias to Syria throughout the Syrian conflict and, ogether with Russia with its air power, allowed Syrian Leader Bashar al-Assad to crush the opposition and reclaim most of his land.



A shortage of that manpower to support thwart the anti-government onslaught in latest days participated to the fast departure of Syrian military forces and withdrawal from Aleppo city, based on a couple more military sources. Militias linked to Iran, led by Hezbollah, have a great presence in the Aleppo region.

MENAFN02122024000045016755ID1108945041