Moph Workshop Explores Developments In Use Of AI In Health Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) recently organised the National Health Research Ethics 2024 on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health research in collaboration with the National Security Agency (NCSA), Qatar University (QU), and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

The workshop explored the latest global developments in the use of artificial intelligence in health research, data management, and national policies. It featured a range of sessions delivered by local and international experts in biomedical and health research, with representatives from 20 relevant institutions in Qatar participating.

This collective effort underscores a shared commitment to advancing health research standards.

The workshop also addressed emerging trends in the governance of medical AI, balancing innovation with privacy in AI healthcare applications in Qatar, AI in medical devices, ethical collaboration in health research, ethical and religious perspectives on AI use in medicine, and the integration of AI into clinical practice.

The main objective of the workshop was to emphasise the ethical considerations involved in using AI in health research, data management, and national policies. It focused on ensuring the safe and ethical application of AI in line with the highest global standards.

Additionally, the workshop aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of local researchers and professionals in health research, contributing to the growth and quality of Qatar's research and development sector, and reflects a strong commitment towards aligning technological advancements in AI with ethical principles and international best practices.

In her opening speech, Dr Alexandra Haddad, Senior Research Grants Specialist at the Health Research Regulatory Department at the MoPH, stated,“The annual National Health Research Ethics Workshop contributes to raising awareness among local researchers in the State of Qatar on the importance of health research ethics. It also reviews regulations governing health research and establishes ethical principles for AI use in health research.”

Dr Haddad also highlighted the Health Research Regulatory Department's mission to educate and empower all stakeholders in the health research field through this annual workshop and other initiatives. The department is also responsible for proposing, developing, and amending legislative tools, policies, and regulations related to health and medical research to foster a safe and progressive research environment.

Furthermore, it oversees and monitors health research activities in Qatar.

The workshop was attended by approximately 250 participants, including researchers, members of Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees (IACUCs), members of Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) overseeing human research applications, members of Institutional Biosafety Committees (IBCs) in the State of Qatar, healthcare practitioners including doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, complementary medicine practitioners, university students, secondary school students preparing for university, as well as other stakeholders in Qatar's research and development sector.