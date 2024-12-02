Katara To Host European Jazz Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) is organising the eighth edition of the Katara European Jazz Festival starting from December 5 to 8, in cooperation with 11 European embassies in Qatar.

During a press conference, General Manager of Katara Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti stressed that the festival represents a unique opportunity to discover the musical diversity that this type of art is rich in. It also combines ancient traditions with modern artistic innovation, renewing Katara's commitment to promoting cultural dialogue through music that bridges distances between nations

He confirmed that it is a source of pride for Katara to organise this annual cultural and artistic event that brings together a selection of the most prominent European and international jazz bands, thus affirming its vision as a platform for culture, artistic creativity, and cultural exchange, and a meeting place for all peoples.

For his part, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar H E Paolo Toschi expressed that art is believed to be a tool for building bridges between peoples and cultures, and each year, this event brings Qatar and Europe closer through music.

Italy's contribution to this year's Jazz Festival includes the band Collettivo Immaginario and singer Paola Gladys, whose musical repertoire blends Italian traditions, jazz, and sounds from the Americas and Africa an original mix, he added. The audience in Doha is sure to greatly enjoy the opportunity to hear these talented artists perform on stage for the first time in Qatar.

In turn, Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Favre said the French Embassy is proud to participate in the 8th edition of the Katara European Jazz Festival with four talented musicians from the band Electric 4tet.

Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the State H E Simon Pullicino said that the international event brings together a diverse group of musical talents from across Europe and celebrates the vibrant musical heritage that connects European peoples, noting that the rich and vibrant art of jazz expresses creativity, shared values and contributes to bringing people together.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar H E William Asselborn expressed that the Belgian Embassy is participating by presenting the band Emocion, a famous jazz band that presents a beautiful mix of music and global sounds, from classical music and jazz to traditional and contemporary Latin rhythms.

For her part, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the State of Qatar H E Erika Bernhard said the Austrian Embassy in Doha is participating in the festival through the Candlelight band, which represents Austria in the festival. The band is famous for its unique blend of contemporary jazz and attractive performances, which embodies the spirit of Austrian creativity and musical excellence.