(MENAFN) Georgian Premier Irakli Kobakhidze censured current protests in Tbilisi on Sunday, describing them ferocious.



"The protests in Tbilisi are not peaceful," he stated throughout a media summit, censuring protestors of attacking and the parliament construction.



Kobakhidze stated the opposition was trying to stage situations similar to Ukraine’s 2014 "Maidan incidents" and promised to stop such behaviors.



He also showed that foreign nationals, such as Russians as well as a British civilian, were between those involved.



"We may be dealing with foreign 'trainers' organizing these violent groups, but this is a matter of investigation," he stated.



Despite declaring the postponement of European Union membership discussions until 2028, Kobakhidze reiterated the government's dedication to EU incorporation.



"We pledge to make every effort for Georgia’s full membership in the EU by 2030," he noted.

