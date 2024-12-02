Is Panama Still a Retirement Paradise? Economic Troubles May Say Otherwise

(MENAFNEditorial) By Alan Robertson



Panama has long been a beacon for retirees from the United States and other Western countries, offering warm weather, modern amenities, and an affordable cost of living. However, the country’s recent economic troubles, exacerbated by mismanagement of its abundant natural resources, raise pressing questions about whether it still holds its status as a retirement haven.



With a slowing economy, rising unemployment, and increasing concerns about government management of key economic drivers, prospective retirees should think carefully about Panama’s long-term stability before making the move.



A Troubling Economic Backdrop



Cobre Panamá, one of the largest copper mines in the world, was a cornerstone of Panama’s economy, contributing 5% of GDP and supporting nearly 40,000 jobs. Its closure in late 2023, following a Supreme Court ruling, has sent shockwaves through the economy. According to the National Council of Private Enterprise (CoNEP), the suspension has already resulted in a 5% hit to GDP, with a projected $18 billion loss over the next decade if the mine remains closed.



Unemployment has surged by 25%, bringing the national rate to nearly 10%, while domestic consumption has shrunk by an estimated $777 million. The government faces a tax revenue shortfall of up to $600 million annually—5.2% of its projected collections for 2024. Foreign direct investment (FDI), a crucial source of economic growth, has plummeted by 31%.



For retirees, these figures are not just abstract statistics—they translate into potential challenges like declining public services, reduced infrastructure investment, and a general economic slowdown that could impact quality of life.



Inflation and Cost of Living Concerns



While Panama’s use of the US dollar has traditionally shielded it from currency instability, recent economic struggles are straining its fiscal policies. The government’s heavy reliance on external credit markets to fund its budget has led to a downgrade in its credit rating by Fitch, with Standard & Poor’s recently following suit. Further downgrades could increase borrowing costs, forcing the government to cut spending or raise taxes.



For retirees, this could mean higher costs for imported goods, reduced subsidies for healthcare or utilities, and less funding for public infrastructure, all of which would erode the affordability that has made Panama so appealing.



Stability and Investment Climate



Panama’s reputation as a stable and predictable destination has taken a hit. The closure of Cobre Panamá has become a symbol of broader governance and policy issues. Disputes over mining contracts and the slow government response to resolve them have created an air of uncertainty that could deter future investment.



For Western retirees, this uncertainty may manifest in slower property value appreciation, fewer business opportunities, and diminished economic vibrancy in popular expat destinations like Boquete and Coronado. The ripple effects of declining foreign investment and economic stagnation could also undermine the robust real estate market that has been a major draw for retirees.



Community Impacts



Panama’s appeal lies not just in its beaches and mountain vistas but in the thriving expat communities that retirees can join. However, these communities rely on a stable economy to maintain the amenities and services that retirees value, from high-quality healthcare to reliable utilities and transportation.



As Panama grapples with the economic fallout from the Cobre Panamá closure, local businesses and services that cater to retirees may find it harder to stay afloat. Rising unemployment and shrinking consumer spending could lead to reduced options and lower quality services, especially in smaller towns popular with expats.



A Call for Caution



Panama remains a beautiful and welcoming country with many of the attributes that have made it a top retirement destination. However, the current economic downturn is a red flag that prospective retirees cannot afford to ignore. Until the government resolves the issues surrounding the country’s abundant natural resources, social security and critical infrastructure investment in the Panama Canal, economic stability will remain elusive. Panama’s future as a retirement paradise is therefore still uncertain.



Those considering retiring in Panama should take a cautious approach:



Monitor the government’s handling of the economic situation, particularly the reopening of the mine.

Evaluate the long-term stability of Panama’s healthcare and social services.

Consider how economic conditions could affect the affordability and quality of life.

Panama’s allure as a retirement haven remains, but its current economic struggles highlight the importance of careful planning and consideration. For those seeking a stable and prosperous retirement destination, the country’s recent challenges should prompt a closer look before committing to a move.



The author is a retirement specialist focused on Latin America.



