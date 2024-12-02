H.E. Al Olama: UAE is confidently entering a new chapter in its journey toward the future

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai November 1st, 2024: H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, emphasized that Eid Al Etihad is a historic milestone in the UAE’s journey of achievements and development across all fields. This journey, which began over half a century ago under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers, continues today with steadfast efforts led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of the UAE, and his brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, propelling the nation toward unparalleled heights of success.



Entering new chapter



In a statement marking the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, His Excellency stated that the UAE is confidently entering a new chapter in its journey toward the future, leveraging innovative capabilities to enhance prosperity and improve the quality of life for all members of society.



He highlighted that this progress is built upon a solid foundation of unity, integration, and teamwork, guided by the leadership’s vision articulated in the ambitious "We the UAE 2031" strategy. This visionary roadmap sets a clear path for the years ahead, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to driving positive change that benefits all citizens and residents while preserving the national identity and cherished traditions that have defined its past and continue to guide its future.





Remarkable milestones

He added that the health sector has made significant strides and achieved remarkable milestones over the past five decades, overcoming numerous challenges through an integrated healthcare system that adheres to the highest international standards and regulations. This progress is further bolstered by the UAE's global leadership, as evidenced by its top ranking worldwide in the number of accredited health facilities—an achievement that reflects international recognition of the sector's exceptional efficiency and the sustainability of its services.



The Ministry of Health and Prevention, he noted, will double its efforts to strengthen the sector's leadership by enhancing the skills and capabilities of its healthcare workforce while leveraging the transformative potential of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence tools to drive innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery.







MENAFN02122024006976014991ID1108944662