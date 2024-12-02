Vikrant Massey Retires From Acting: A Look At His Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vikrant Massey, known for his impactful roles in , has announced his retirement from acting, leaving fans both surprised and emotional. The actor, best recognised for his recent success in 12th Fail, shared his decision on social , mentioning his desire to focus on his personal life and recalibrate as a husband, father and son.

| 'Time to recalibrate and...': Why Vikrant Massey retired from movies at 37

As he prepares to step away, here's a look at his top-grossing films, showcasing the versatility he brought to Indian cinema.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Though not a box office success, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi remains memorable for its ensemble cast and heartfelt storytelling. The film collected ₹1.87 crore worldwide, showcasing Massey's ability to blend into diverse narratives seamlessly.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

This critically-acclaimed film brought Massey into the limelight for his supporting role in a bold, feminist narrative. With a worldwide collection of ₹26.68 crore, the movie earned a“hit” status and cemented Vikrant's reputation as a dependable actor in offbeat cinema.

The Sabarmati Report, still running in theatres, showcased Massey in a riveting role. The film has earned ₹31 crore worldwide so far and is appreciated for its thought-provoking storyline and Massey's nuanced performance.

12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stands as Massey's highest-grossing film. The movie resonated deeply with audiences, delivering an inspiring narrative of perseverance. With a worldwide collection of ₹70.05 crore, it solidified Vikrant's position as a leading actor and was declared a“superhit”.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do earned ₹106.70 crore in India and ₹43.35 crore overseas, totalling ₹150.05 crore globally. Despite being tagged“Below Average” due to its ₹83 crore budget, the film remains a favourite among audiences for its ensemble cast and storytelling.