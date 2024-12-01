Gulf Summit Urges 'Immediate Ceasefire' For Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A summit of Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) leaders urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Sunday, following calls for a truce by host Kuwait after nearly 14 months of war in the Palestinian territory.

In the final statement of the summit, the six-member body called for an "immediate and permanent cessation of Israeli fire and military operations" as well as "the delivery of all humanitarian and relief aid and basic needs to the residents of Gaza".

Earlier, Kuwaiti Amir Meshal al-Ahmad called on the international community to implement "an immediate ceasefire, providing international protection for innocent civilians and ensuring the opening of safe corridors and the arrival of urgent humanitarian aid".

The summit was also attended by Qatar's Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, and Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said.

In his address, Sheikh Meshal hit out at what he characterised as the "double standards in the application of relevant international laws, charters and resolutions" which he said had undermined "the region's security and stability".

He said Kuwait was "optimistic" about a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that he said would contribute "to reducing escalation in the region".

The Kuwaiti ruler spoke in support of Saudi Arabia's work to form a global body pushing for an independent Palestinian state and lauded "positive and constructive" work by Iran and the GCC.

