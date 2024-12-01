Congress MP Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS On Ajmer Sharif Dargah Plea Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Monday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of Ajmer Sharif Dargah petition and also cited the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambal.

The MP gave the notice under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), saying that "This House suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other scheduled business to deliberate on the recent public discourse surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan."

He said the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is an integral aspect of India's composite culture and heritage. "However, a recent petition questioning its historical identity has made citizens anxious. This development comes in the backdrop of the tragic events in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where violence led to the loss of precious lives and widespread unrest," the Congress MP said.

He further said in the notice that such incidents are part of a disturbing pattern of rising tensions which diminish social harmony.

"Promoting harmony and brotherhood among all Indians, transcending religious, linguistic, and regional differences is not only a fundamental duty of every citizen, but is also key to ensuring India's unity and integrity. This House must deliberate on the broader implications of these incidents to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring harmony across the country."

The petition over which the Congress MP has expressed concerns is regarding the claim that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built over a Shiva temple. The petition was recently admitted by a court in Ajmer which issued notices to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Ajmer Dargah Committee and the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on the matter.

In Sambhal, violence erupted on November 24 when a survey team on the Court's orders had reached the mosque to carry out a survey. Four persons were killed and many more injured in clashes. The mosque is at the centre of a legal battle after some petitions claimed it was built on the site of a Hindu temple. It was in this connection that a local court ordered its survey. The residents opposed the survey and the situation snowballed into full-blown violence.