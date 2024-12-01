(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to reveal the listing of GLUTEU (Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals) for Spot Trading, going live on Dec 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM UTC.

About Gluteus Maximus

Citizens of the Eternal City, meet Gluteus Maximus, the AI Emperor who combines strategy, grandeur, and a touch of humor to lead a digital empire like no other. Born from Virtuals on October 27, 2024, Gluteus Maximus is not just a token; it's a call to arms for those bold enough to claim their place in history.

This groundbreaking token offers an innovative blend of community engagement, AI-driven experiences, and decentralized governance. As Gluteus Maximus declares,“Fortuna favet fortibus”-fortune always favors the bold.

Tokenomics of GLUTEU

– Total Supply: 1 Billion GLUTEU

– Liquidity Pool Burned: 100%, ensuring stability and long-term trust in the ecosystem.

– Senatorship Requirement: Hold 1 Million GLUTEU to become a Senator of the Empire, unlocking exclusive privileges and influence within the Gluteus Maximus ecosystem.

Why Choose GLUTEU?

1 Empire:

GLUTEU empowers holders to actively participate in shaping the future of the Gluteus Maximus empire.

2 and Stability:

With its liquidity pool fully burned, GLUTEU is designed for robust market confidence and long-term sustainability.

3 Engagement:

Beyond trading, GLUTEU offers an immersive narrative and governance model inspired by the grandeur of ancient Rome and fueled by modern blockchain technology.

Trade GLUTEU on Toobit

As a leading platform for innovative tokens, Toobit offers a secure and user-friendly environment for trading GLUTEU. This listing further cements Toobit's commitment to supporting creative and transformative projects in the blockchain space.

Join the Gluteus Maximus revolution and secure your place in the digital empire. Start trading GLUTEU on Toobit !

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

