Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa Visit Centre For Speech, Language Therapy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 1 (Petra) -- Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Sunday visited the Seeds of Hope Centre in Amman, which provides for speech and language disorders for children and adults.According to a royal court statement, their Royal Highnesses toured the centre and viewed the first and only sensory room of its kind in Jordan, which provides multi-sensory experiences to promote relaxation and sensory integration, as well as a gym designed to enhance treatment outcomes.Their Royal Highnesses listened to a briefing by the centre's director Aya Al Jazi, about the services provided by the centre in evaluation and treatment of speech, language, and voice disorders, as well as swallowing difficulties for children and adults, in addition to providing rehabilitation services.The centre conducts educational workshops and training for caregivers, schools, medical staff, and students to hone skills in therapeutic and non-therapeutic areas, as well as organising awareness campaigns on hearing, speech, and rehabilitation sciences on social media.The centre is equipped with facilities that enable people of all ages to learn life skills such as art, cooking, and movement, in order to be active and independent members of society.