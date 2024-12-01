More Than 400,000 Ukrainians Have Already Applied For Winter Esupport - Moe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the launch of the Winter eSupport program, more than 400,000 citizens have applied for the payment.

This was announced on television by Deputy of Nadiia Bihun, Ukrinform reports.

“The service was launched today at 12 am, and the first applications began to arrive even then, so the activity is really high. As of now, more than 400,000 people have applied, of which about 150,000 are for children,” said Bihun.

The deputy minister reminded that before submitting an application, it is necessary to update the Diia app, after which an additional section“Winter eSupport” will appear to receive a payment of UAH 1000. For those who do not use Diia or do not have a tax identification number, they can apply to the program's partner banks starting December 10.

Runner noted that it is impossible to apply through Ukrposhta. According to her, this postal operator will pay Winter ePayment without applications to those who receive pensions and disability benefits, as well as to residents of the territories where military operations are underway. All citizens who receive social assistance through Ukrposhta will receive the payment, the official emphasized.

According to her, the payment can be ordered by the end of winter and the funds can be used by the end of 2025. The exception is payments through Ukrposhta, where a different mechanism is in place, and the funds can be received until the end of February.

As reported, starting from December 1, Ukrainians can apply for a UAH 1,000 payment under the Winter eSupport program from the state.