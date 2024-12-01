Kuwait Stresses Firm Supportive Stance With Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and firmly supports their cause in the establishment of an independent state within the June fourth, 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as capital, said a Kuwaiti on Sunday.

In a statement to KUNA during his participation in Arab League's event on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed on November 29, Kuwaiti Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi affirmed that the Palestinian cause was central for the Arab world.

He lauded all international efforts aimed at realizing the two-state solution, which would bring in a just solution to the Palestinian people.

The Kuwaiti diplomat touched on the issue of UNRWA, saying that the agency's work was essential for the Palestinian people.

He noted that Kuwait, alongside Jordan and Slovenia, had launched an initiative to fulfill commitments to the UN agency and fend of accusations and attacks against it. (end)

