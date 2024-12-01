H.E. Al Owais: UAE martyrs are eternal icons of sacrifice, inspiring a nation’s journey of growth and future aspirations

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) UAE, Dubai November 29th, 2024: H.E. Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, paid tribute to the noble values embodied by the nation’s martyrs, whose sacrifices in battlefields continue to inspire the nation.



In a statement on Commemoration Day, Al Owais emphasized that martyrs sacrifices have been and will continue to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration for current and future generations. "Commemoration Day is a significant national occasion to strengthen the values of loyalty and belonging across the nation" His Excellency stated. "It is an occasion to renew our commitment to pursue the path of excellence and leadership, a path paved by the sacrifices of our brave martyrs."



Journey of growth

“The UAE today, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will always honor the memory of its martyrs and support their families while steadfastly continuing the journey of growth and development, fueled by their sacrifices. Their memory will live on in the heart of the nation, inspiring us with lessons of courage and selflessness."



Future aspirations

H.E. Al Owais added: "On Commemoration Day, we renew our loyalty to our nation, drawing strength from the sacrifices of our martyrs. They stand out as enduring symbols of patriotism, guiding generations and illuminating our history. Their legacy fuels our resolve to shape a future that not only honors their sacrifices but also embodies their unwavering dedication."





MENAFN01122024006976014991ID1108942694