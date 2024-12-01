'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna To Surpass Massive Mark On Release Day Check Numbers Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna 's Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set for a global release on December 5 and is already on track to break records. As per Sacnilk, early projections suggest the could become the first Indian movie to surpass the ₹300 crore gross mark on its opening day worldwide.

A report from sacnilk estimated a domestic opening day collection of ₹233 crore, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributing around ₹105 crore. The film is also expected to earn ₹20 crore from Karnataka, ₹15 crore from Tamil Nadu, and ₹8 crore from Kerala.

Also Read: Pushpa 2: The Rule | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in record 12,000 screens worldwide

Additionally, the movie is projected to collect ₹85 crore from the rest of India and an impressive ₹70 crore from advance bookings in the USA, boosting its overseas box office performance.

Earlier on Friday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun said that he once believed breaking into Bollywood would be impossible, but with Pushpa 2: The Rule, his desire to connect with audiences across the country is now being fulfilled. The first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021 in Telugu and dubbed versions of Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, becoming a blockbuster in the Hindi-speaking regions.

ANI reported that at a promotional event, Arjun expressed his hope that Pushpa 2: The Rule will replicate the success of its predecessor and become one of the biggest hits in the Telugu film industry.