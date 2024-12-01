(MENAFN) A couple of remarkable wholesale meat and fish markets in London will eternally close in the next years.



The Smithfield and Billingsgate Market will stay open for meat and fish sales, respectively, lasting until "at least 2028" but will eventually shut their doors, the City of London Corporation stated.



The shutting of bothmarkets was triggered by the City of London Corporation concluding to "end its interest in co-locating" them to another location at Dagenham Dock.



The City of London Corporation further noted it would on Wednesday pursue the "ending of the City Corporation’s responsibilities to operate a market at these sites" through a bill in Parliament.



Smithfield traces its roots to the medieval era, BBC News released. The existing market has been around for more than 140 years, based on its website.

