UAE: Free 53GB Data Announced For Du Users In National Day Offer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) operator du is offering free data on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day, it was announced on Thursday.

The digital announced a range of exclusive offers and promotions, which will be available from November 28 to December 4.

All postpaid customers will be able to avail of free 53GB of national data valid for seven days. This offer will be available until December 4. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Customers who have purchased or switched to Prepaid Flexi yearly plans will receive the free 53GB national data valid for a year. This offer is available until December 31. How to avail of free UAE National Day data How to avail of free UAE National Day data Du has listed some guidelines on how its customers can grab the exclusive offer. If you're a postpaid plan subscriber:

You'll automatically get the free 53GB data.

No need to sign up for activation. The free data offer will be valid until December 4. If you're a prepaid customer:

You'll be able to get the free UAE National Day data when you subscribe to the Flexi Yearly Plan.

You can either sign up for Flexi Yearly Plan as a new customer or you can replace your existing plan with this flexi option. This can be done on the du app or by dialling *111*100#

Once subscribed to the plan, you can avail of the free UAE National Day data.

Log into the du app; tap on 'Buy Bundle'; select 'Special Offers'; choose 'Free 53GB offer'; and then tap on 'Redeem'.

Remember, for prepaid customers, this free data will be valid for 12 months from the date you claim the offer from the du app. You can get the offer within 30 days of activating your Flexi Yearly Plan. It will expire on the du app after this period.