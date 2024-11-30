UAE: E& Warns Of Scammers Offering Free 53GB Data For National Day
UAE telecommunications provider e& has advised its customers be careful of fake offers going around on social media.
A WhatsApp message has been doing the rounds which promotes a free 53GB data package to coincide with UAE's 53rd National Day (now called Eid Al Etihad).
The fake WhatsApp post reads: "UAE 53rd National Day special offer: 53GB available on all networks* I got mine! It's valid for three months.*"
The post adds a link and says 'Click here.'
Telecom major e& said on Instagram: "Stay alert -ignore suspicious links and verify offers before clicking."
It also alerted its customers with a post on X. "Beware of fake offers. Always check links before clicking," it said.
