EGA Recognises Over 380 Employees Reaching More Than 25 Years With The UAE Industrial Giant Since 2020

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has recognised over 380 employees who have reached more than 25 years' service at the company since 2020.











EGA has a heritage that stretches back to the 1970s and has built its success on a culture of continuous improvement, which makes retaining experienced people a priority.

Retention at EGA is driven in part by the company's active programme for training and development. As employees progress through their careers, EGA provides structured management training programmes to develop skills and behaviours that will enable them to seek higher roles in the company.





Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, expressed the company's deep appreciation for its employees, stating:“As a talent-driven organization, we value the expertise and loyalty of people who have spent many years with our company. It is an honour for EGA that so many people choose to dedicate significant portions of their careers with us. Thank you for your hard work and dedication over the past 25 years, and I look forward to your future contributions to our continued success in the years ahead.”

Mr. Bin Kalban began his career at EGA as a fresh graduate in 1996 and has risen through the ranks to lead the company. His leadership reflects the company's dedication to fostering professional growth and creating long-term career opportunities for its workforce.

EGA is one of the UAE's leading industrial companies outside the oil and gas sector, employing over 7,000 people. This includes more than 1,200 UAE Nationals, underscoring EGA's commitment to Emiratisation. Additionally, the company champions diversity and inclusion, with over 550 women contributing across various departments.

As a global leader in aluminium production, EGA continues to drive innovation, sustainability, and economic development in line with the UAE's broader industrial goals, making it a preferred employer for talent worldwide.