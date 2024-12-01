Srinagar Smart City Wins SKOCH Award
Date
12/1/2024 1:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar District has been conferred the esteemed 'SKOCH Award of Excellence in Sustainable transport System' for its exemplary work in developing a sustainable and inclusive non-motorized public transport system.
This innovative system encompasses walking and cycling infrastructure, fostering a pedestrian-friendly environment that boosts tourism and economic growth.
ADVERTISEMENT
The SKOCH Award, instituted in 2003, recognizes outstanding contributions in governance, finance, banking, technology, economics, and inclusive growth. Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has been instrumental in transforming the city's infrastructure, having secured the Smart Cities Mission in 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Owais, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, received the award on behalf of the city.“We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which acknowledges our efforts to create a sustainable and livable city,” he said.“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and services to our citizens.”
SSCL had worked extensively on an integrated strategy of comprehensively reviving the city's infrastructure and identified major streets, junctions, public spaces, markets and riverfronts for improvement.
Read Also
Hyderabad Media Team Concludes J&K Tour With A Visit To Srinagar Smart City's ICCC
LG Reviews Key Developmental Projects In Srinagar
SSCL's comprehensive strategy included a revival of city's transport systems and infrastructure with a view to create a pedestrian-friendly environment which is good for city's tourism and economy.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01122024000215011059ID1108942473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.