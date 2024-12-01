Srinagar Smart City Wins SKOCH Award

This innovative system encompasses walking and cycling infrastructure, fostering a pedestrian-friendly environment that boosts and economic growth.

The SKOCH Award, instituted in 2003, recognizes outstanding contributions in governance, finance, banking, technology, economics, and inclusive growth. Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has been instrumental in transforming the city's infrastructure, having secured the Smart Cities Mission in 2017.

Dr. Owais, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, received the award on behalf of the city.“We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which acknowledges our efforts to create a sustainable and livable city,” he said.“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and services to our citizens.”

SSCL had worked extensively on an integrated strategy of comprehensively reviving the city's infrastructure and identified major streets, junctions, public spaces, markets and riverfronts for improvement.



SSCL's comprehensive strategy included a revival of city's transport systems and infrastructure with a view to create a pedestrian-friendly environment which is good for city's tourism and economy.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now