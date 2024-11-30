Jason Mcdonald Consulting Announces Winter 2025 Online Digital Marketing Course Via Stanford Continuing Studies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Winter 2025 Digital Marketing Course via Stanford Continuing Studies offer by Dr. Jason McDonald.

- Dr. McDonaldSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason McDonald Consulting, a Top-Rated Expert Witness and Digital Marketing Consultancy at , is proud to announce the Winter 2025 edition of his popular course,“Digital Marketing: Social Media , SEO , Content, and Advertising,” taught via Stanford Continuing Studies. Registration opens December 2, 2024.The course spans 10 weeks from January 14–March 18, 2025, and provides an exciting opportunity for new and seasoned marketers to enhance their skills in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing including search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads. Taught by Jason McDonald, an expert in SEO, social media marketing & Google Ads, the course blends theory and practice.“Digital marketing is the cornerstone of any modern marketing strategy. From social media mastery to AI content and online advertising, this course provides participants with the knowledge and ambition to succeed for their startup, company, or non-profit,” said Dr. McDonald. He continued,“The course is based on my popular workbooks and aims to be theoretical only to the necessary degree, with most of the emphasis on practical knowledge and skills.”The course covers a variety of topics, including:Social Media Marketing: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and TikTok, focusing on the basics of the platform and the content marketing necessary to succeed as a marketer.SEO (Search Engine Optimization): demystifying on-page, off-page and technical SEO to get a company, product, or service to the top of Google.Content Marketing - discovering how to tell stories that drive conversions with blogs, video, posts, eBooks, podcasts, and webinars that resonate with one's target audiences.Online Advertising – learning both social media and Google Ads, emphasizing the difference between search ads and social ads.Artificial Intelligence (AI): embedding artificial intelligence throughout one's workflow.Additionally, the course ends with a capstone project in which participants take either a“case study” company or their own, and audit what's working and what's not.WORKBOOKS THAT GUIDE ONE'S PATH FORWARDStudents will have access to the 2025 editions of the Social Media Marketing Workbook, SEO Workbook, and Google Ads Workbook. The workbooks include video links, worksheets, and quizzes that help participants move from theory to practice, focusing on“case studies” and their own companies. The course is online on Tuesday evenings 6:00–7:30 PM PT and will be open to a maximum of 80 participants. Recordings will be available for those who cannot attend sessions live. Even marketers who have completed one of Jason McDonald courses on social media or SEO through Stanford Continuing Studies are welcome, as the course offers new content and new tactics. Registration opens December 2, 2024, via the Stanford Continuing Studies website via training/ .ABOUT JASON MCDONALDJason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group ( ), a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords . In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing including Google Ads (adwords/adwords-expert-witness/ ). He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

