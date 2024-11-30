عربي


PM Kobakhidze Thanks Police Prevention Amid Coup Attempt In Georgia

11/30/2024 3:09:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has announced that the Police successfully thwarted a coup attempt in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

“There were about 500 provocateurs among the participants of the rally. They used pyrotechnics and even Molotov cocktails,” Kobakhidze stated, highlighting the organized nature of the riots.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri and the Tbilisi police for their role in upholding the constitution and safeguarding Georgia's sovereignty.

In recent weeks, Tbilisi has become the center of political unrest, with protesters taking to the streets, challenging the results of the parliamentary elections, hoping to cling back to hopes for European Integration amid ruling party postponed the process until 2028.

AzerNews

