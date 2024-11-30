PM Kobakhidze Thanks Police Prevention Amid Coup Attempt In Georgia
Date
11/30/2024 3:09:51 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has announced that
the Police successfully thwarted a coup attempt in Tbilisi,
Azernews reports.
“There were about 500 provocateurs among the participants of the
rally. They used pyrotechnics and even Molotov cocktails,”
Kobakhidze stated, highlighting the organized nature of the
riots.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Minister of Internal
Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri and the Tbilisi police for their role in
upholding the constitution and safeguarding Georgia's
sovereignty.
In recent weeks, Tbilisi has become the center of political
unrest, with protesters taking to the streets, challenging the
results of the parliamentary elections, hoping to cling back to
hopes for European Integration amid ruling party postponed the
process until 2028.
MENAFN30112024000195011045ID1108941967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.